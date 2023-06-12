Love Jackfruit aka Kathal? Know how to cut THIS hassle-free

Lifestyle
Jackfruit, often known as vegetarian meat or Kathal is a vegetable with a unique yet tasty flavour that many people find difficult to cut.
It emits a sticky material that adheres to the hands and blades and is difficult to remove. So here's a method for chopping jackfruit that has shown effectiveness.
Fill a bowl with mustard oil before chopping a fresh jackfruit. Before chopping it, place some paper on the counter. Put the diced jackfruit in a large basin of water.
Follow these simple techniques to chop a jackfruit with ease. Begin by taking a knife and liberally spreading mustard oil on both the knife and your hands.
This will assist in reducing stickiness and making the cutting process go more smoothly. Place the jackfruit on a cutting board or table and chop off the sides of the fruit.
Then, split the jackfruit from the centre to make two manageable halves. After half the jackfruit, chop each quarter into more manageable pieces to make it smaller.
Set aside the chopped jackfruit and, one by one, peel and remove the fruit's edible bits. Repeat the process with the remaining jackfruit pieces using the previous technique.
To safeguard your safety, take your time and be cautious when holding the knife. By following these procedures, you will be able to chop a jackfruit without any difficulty.
Use mustard oil to reduce stickiness and make the process more fun. Enjoy the delicious and healthy fruit after successfully removing all edible portions.