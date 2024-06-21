Yoga Day 2024: How to choose the perfect yoga mat?

Lifestyle
Yoga mats come in various thicknesses, typically ranging from 1/16 inch (1.5 mm) to 1/4 inch (6 mm). The thickness of your mat will impact your comfort and stability.
The material of your yoga mat affects its texture, stickiness, and eco-friendliness. Here are some common materials: PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), TPE, Natural Rubber; and Cotton/Jute.
A sticky mat helps you stay in place during poses. PVC mats are known for their stickiness, but you can also find eco-friendly options with good grip.
If you often carry your mat to classes or travel, choose a lightweight and easily foldable mat. TPE and thin PVC mats are typically more portable.
Standard yoga mats are about 68 inches long and 24 inches wide. Taller practitioners might need a longer mat (72 inches or more) to ensure they have adequate space for all poses.
Yoga mats vary in price. Set a budget that fits your needs while considering the features you prioritize.Investing in a good-quality mat can enhance your practice and last longer.
While function is essential, don’t overlook the design. Choose a mat that reflects your personality and makes you excited to unroll it for each practice session.