Lifestyle
Child's Pose is a gentle resting pose that provides a sense of calm and stability. It's perfect for beginners and seasoned yogis alike.
An energising pose that stretches the entire body and helps release tension. It relieves stress and mild depression and improves circulation, energises the body.
Cat-Cow Pose is a gentle flow between two poses that warms up the spine and eases tension. It increases flexibility in the spine and reduces stress and calms the mind.
Tree Pose is a balancing pose that fosters mental clarity and focus. It improves balance and stability, strengthens the legs and core and promotes mental focus and relaxation.
Corpse Pose is final relaxation pose that helps you absorb benefits of your practice and find deep rest. It promotes deep relaxation, calms nervous system and enhances inner peace.