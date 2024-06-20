International Yoga Day 2024: 7 benefits of yoga for beginners

Lifestyle
Yoga poses gently stretch and lengthen your muscles, leading to greater range of motion and a more limber body.
Yoga can help alleviate back pain, headaches, and joint pain by improving flexibility, reducing tension, and strengthening supporting muscles.
Yoga emphasizes mindful breathing and relaxation techniques, which can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels.
Yoga teaches you to focus your mind on the present moment, which can improve concentration and focus in your daily life.
Regular yoga practice can promote better sleep by calming the mind and body before bed.
Holding yoga poses, even basic ones, engages your muscles and builds core strength, leading to better posture and stability
The combination of physical activity and relaxation in yoga can lead to improved mood and a more positive outlook.