International Yoga Day 2024: 7 benefits of yoga for beginners

1. Improves flexibility

Yoga poses gently stretch and lengthen your muscles, leading to greater range of motion and a more limber body.

2. Pain relief

Yoga can help alleviate back pain, headaches, and joint pain by improving flexibility, reducing tension, and strengthening supporting muscles.

3. Reduces stress

Yoga emphasizes mindful breathing and relaxation techniques, which can significantly reduce stress and anxiety levels.

4. Improves focus

Yoga teaches you to focus your mind on the present moment, which can improve concentration and focus in your daily life.

5. Better sleep

Regular yoga practice can promote better sleep by calming the mind and body before bed.

6. Builds core strength

Holding yoga poses, even basic ones, engages your muscles and builds core strength, leading to better posture and stability

7. Uplifts mood

The combination of physical activity and relaxation in yoga can lead to improved mood and a more positive outlook.

