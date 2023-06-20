Yoga Day 2023: How Yoga transformed Djokovic's life and career

Lifestyle
Djokovic incorporated yoga and meditation into his daily routine, realising their profound effects have helped him excel in Tennis.
These practices have not only enhanced his physical fitness but also provided him with a mental edge, promoting focus, clarity, and resilience on and off the tennis court.
Djokovic adopted a fully vegan diet, recognising the positive impact it brought to his overall well-being.
The combination of yoga and meditation has sharpened Djokovic's ability to focus and concentrate during matches
Novak Djokovic attributes his recent victory in the Grand Slam to his commitment to yoga and meditation.
Djokovic's journey serves as an inspiration for others to explore holistic approaches to personal growth and success.