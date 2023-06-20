Lifestyle

Yoga Day 2023: How Yoga transformed Djokovic's life and career

Image credits: Instagram

Djokovic's Success: A Result of Yoga and Meditation

Djokovic incorporated yoga and meditation into his daily routine, realising their profound effects have helped him excel in Tennis.

Image credits: Instagram

Enhanced Fitness and Mental Edge

These practices have not only enhanced his physical fitness but also provided him with a mental edge, promoting focus, clarity, and resilience on and off the tennis court.

Image credits: Instagram

From a Temporary Diet to Fully Vegan Lifestyle

Djokovic adopted a fully vegan diet, recognising the positive impact it brought to his overall well-being.

Image credits: Instagram

Heightened Focus and Concentration

The combination of yoga and meditation has sharpened Djokovic's ability to focus and concentrate during matches

Image credits: Instagram

Embracing a Disciplined Routine

Novak Djokovic attributes his recent victory in the Grand Slam to his commitment to yoga and meditation. 

Image credits: Instagram

Holistic Approaches to Achieve Greatness

Djokovic's journey serves as an inspiration for others to explore holistic approaches to personal growth and success.

Image credits: Instagram
