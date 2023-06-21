Meenakshi to Kedarnath - 7 most beautiful temples in India

Lifestyle
India is known for its architectural marvels, some of which can be seen in its temples. Take a look at the most beautiful temples you will find here.
Located on the southern bank of the Vaigai River in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, this place is considered to be the place where Lord Shiva and Parvati got married.
This grand Sikh temple of Amritsar, Punjab, is ostentatiously coated in gold leaf on the exterior as the same suggests.
Made from red sandstone, this temple is located in Veraval, Gujrat. With staggering 155 feet tall with 7 stories, it is a site of marvel.
This group of Hindu and Jain temples are located in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for the nagara-style temple architecture.
This modern majestic temple in New Delhi is decorated with ostentatious water fountains and extensive lawns.
Built under the Chola dynasty, this temple in located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. It is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Situated on the bank of Uttarakhand’s Mandakini River, this sacred pilgrimage spot is known for its mountainous beauty.