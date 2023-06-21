Lonavala to Coorg: 7 scenic destinations for monsoon lovers

Lifestyle
Lonavala is a scenic place that becomes magical during monsoons. Here are 7 stunning destinations which are a must-visit for monsoon lovers.
Experience rain while exploring this famed hill station in Rajasthan, known for its soothing climate.
Wayanad offers lush tea gardens and the opportunity to participate in the monsoon festival, Splash.
Set amidst the picturesque Khasi and Jayanti Hills, Witness the beauty of this quaint town as it gets drenched in rain.
Experience the divine beauty of backwaters and palm-fringed Ayurvedic resorts in Alleppey for monsoons.
With its charismatic hilly landscape, Mahabaleshwar offers a dream destination for nature lovers.
Known as the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg captivates with its enchanting waterfalls and tea gardens.