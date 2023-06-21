Lifestyle

Lonavala to Coorg: 7 scenic destinations for monsoon lovers

Lonavala is a scenic place that becomes magical during monsoons. Here are 7 stunning destinations which are a must-visit for monsoon lovers.

Mount Abu

Experience rain while exploring this famed hill station in Rajasthan, known for its soothing climate.

Wayanad

Wayanad offers lush tea gardens and the opportunity to participate in the monsoon festival, Splash.

Shillong

Set amidst the picturesque Khasi and Jayanti Hills, Witness the beauty of this quaint town as it gets drenched in rain.

Allepey

Experience the divine beauty of backwaters and palm-fringed Ayurvedic resorts in Alleppey for monsoons.

Mahabaleshwar

With its charismatic hilly landscape, Mahabaleshwar offers a dream destination for nature lovers.

Coorg

Known as the 'Scotland of India,' Coorg captivates with its enchanting waterfalls and tea gardens.

