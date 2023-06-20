Lifestyle

Shorba to Corn: 6 tasty chicken soups in monsoons

Chicken Shorba is a fully-flavoured chicken broth served as a monsoon warmer soup which can boost immunity. Here are 6 tasty chicken soups in monsoons.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Chicken and corn soup

Chicken sweet corn soup seems perfect for monsoons. Subtle flavours of sweet corn with chicken and vegetables are an ultimate delight.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Chicken creamy vegetable soup

Chicken soup with vegetables and herbs is pure monsoon weather comfort food, and this version takes it up a notch with a luxe, creamy broth.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Chicken and black pepper soup

Chicken and black pepper soup are full of shallots, cumin, and lots of black pepper, either crushed or powdered.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Thai chicken and coconut soup

This soup presents a yummy combo of sweet, sour and heat; bright acidity from lime juice gets balanced by coconut milk with spicy chicken gravy that adds richness.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Chicken enchilada soup

This easy soup with chilli powder and a splash of lime is quick enough to prepare for a warming weeknight meal.

Image credits: Image: Youtube video still
