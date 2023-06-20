Shorba to Corn: 6 tasty chicken soups in monsoons

Lifestyle
Chicken Shorba is a fully-flavoured chicken broth served as a monsoon warmer soup which can boost immunity. Here are 6 tasty chicken soups in monsoons.
Chicken sweet corn soup seems perfect for monsoons. Subtle flavours of sweet corn with chicken and vegetables are an ultimate delight.
Chicken soup with vegetables and herbs is pure monsoon weather comfort food, and this version takes it up a notch with a luxe, creamy broth.
Chicken and black pepper soup are full of shallots, cumin, and lots of black pepper, either crushed or powdered.
This soup presents a yummy combo of sweet, sour and heat; bright acidity from lime juice gets balanced by coconut milk with spicy chicken gravy that adds richness.
This easy soup with chilli powder and a splash of lime is quick enough to prepare for a warming weeknight meal.