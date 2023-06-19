Lifestyle
Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.
Yoga is not only about Rog Mukti but also about Bhog Mukti. Yoga can be our cultural ambassador. We can reach out to the world through this medium.
Yoga is not about what one will get, it is about what one can give up.
Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge, and devotion.
We are disconnected from ourselves in today's times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves.
Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to mental and spiritual wellbeing.
Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. It is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.