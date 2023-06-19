Lifestyle

7 quotes from PM Modi that will inspire you

Yoga is a health assurance

Yoga is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. It is a health assurance on zero budget.

Yoga can be our cultural ambassador

Yoga is not only about Rog Mukti but also about Bhog Mukti. Yoga can be our cultural ambassador. We can reach out to the world through this medium.

What is Yoga?

Yoga is not about what one will get, it is about what one can give up.

How Yoga helps an individual?

Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge, and devotion.

Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves

We are disconnected from ourselves in today's times. Therefore, Yoga helps us in reconnecting with ourselves.

How is yoga helpful to us?

Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, harmony between man and nature, and a holistic approach to mental and spiritual wellbeing.

Yoga is not an exercise

Yoga guarantees wellness as well as fitness. It is not merely an exercise but a way to attain peace through physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing.

