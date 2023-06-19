Goa to Chennai – 7 attractive beach destinations of India

Lifestyle
If you want to enjoy blue waters and want to get a little sun-kissed, then here are some of the best beaches in India to relax and have fun.
Renowned as the land of Sun, Sea and Sand, Goa is everyone’s dream beach destination in India. This beach is about having fun in the tranquillity of nature’s beauty.
This archipelago is blessed with some of the finest beaches and exotic marine life, including coral reefs and fish.
Famous as the Jagannath Dham, Puri is both a pilgrimage and a vacation spot. You can watch beautiful sunrise and sunsets here.
This stunning French Colony will impress you with its colonial architecture, churches and methodical town planning, and take you back in history.
With numerous isolated sandy beaches, this place offers exciting water sports activities. The all-year-round pleasant climate and constant sea breeze make the place more relaxing.
Also called Visakhapatnam, this bustling coastal city has plenty of things to offer, including beautiful resorts and panoramic sea views.
This metropolitan city is known for the second-longest beach in the world, Marina Beach. The sun-kissed golden sand and sparkling crystal-clear sea water are a sight.