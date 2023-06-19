7 types of biryani YOU should try

Entertainment
In its various forms, Biryani is the most delectable dinner one can have. Celebrations are only complete with Biryani, a must-have meal for all non-vegetarians in India.
Hyderabadi Biryani has two varieties: Pakki (cooked) and Kacchi (raw). It is thought to have originated in the kitchen of Hyderabad's Nizam.
When visiting Tamil Nadu, Ambur Biryani is an unforgettable travel experience in and of itself. This Biryani, like others, has meat, but what distinguishes it is how it is cooked.
The Lucknowi Biryani, also known as the 'Awadhi biryani,' distinguishes out owing to its cooking manner, known as dum pukht.
Its roots may be traced back to Lucknow's Awadhi-type biryani. It is made with light yellow rice and layered with yoghurt-based meat, soft-boiled eggs, and potatoes.
This sweet and spicy Biryani originates from the Malabar area of Kerala. This region's biryani varieties are as many and diverse as its cultures and ethnic groupings.
This Biryani's flavour is spicy and fragrant due to the copious use of chopped chilies, roasted spices, mint and coriander leaves, onions, almonds, dried fruits, and sour yoghurt.
South Karnataka is the birthplace of beary, one of India's mildest biryanis. A hotter version is also popular in the districts surrounding Mangalore.