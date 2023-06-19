Lifestyle
International Yoga Day is almost here. You can download yoga apps on your phone to access yoga-related information, practices, and tips.
The app will provide quick access to a variety of yoga positions, guided yoga courses, and even weight-loss yoga challenges. It has a Smart Coach tool as well.
The app offers thorough yoga instruction that can be followed easily. It is appropriate for beginners. You may also schedule session reminders, earn badges, and more.
Fitness lovers frequently use the app Cult.fit, which provides exercise scheduling as well as training programmes, nutrition plans, and other features.
For experienced yoga practitioners who want to concentrate on certain physical goals like achieving abs, improving sleep, or increasing general fitness, Asana Rebel is a great app.
A customised yoga experience is offered by UrbanYogi, which also offers daily inspiration, sleep hypnotherapy, personal well-being counselling, and quick guided meditation session.