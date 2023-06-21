Yoga Day 2023: 7 asanas to improve your sex life

Lifestyle
This yoga pose increases blood flow in the hip and pelvic muscles and hence boosts the libido.
A strong core enables more movement and flexibility around the pelvis region; a healthy pelvis improves sexual performance.
This yoga pose works around the pelvic region and the legs, improving blood flow to the genitalia.
This yoga pose opens up the tight hips which usually make it extremely difficult for sexual activities.
Recommended for beginners, this yoga pose has a major effect on the pelvic region and improves blood flow for better sex life.
This yoga pose opens up the outer hips and strengthens the low back, improving mobility for a healthy sex life.
This yoga pose opens the front of the hips, the quadriceps and the abdominal wall, aiding flexibility and better sexual performance.