Yoga Day 2023: 7 asanas to improve your sex life

Image credits: Pexels

1. Cat and Cow Pose or Chakravakasana

This yoga pose increases blood flow in the hip and pelvic muscles and hence boosts the libido.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Cobra pose or Bhujangasana

A strong core enables more movement and flexibility around the pelvis region; a healthy pelvis improves sexual performance.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Bridge pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

This yoga pose works around the pelvic region and the legs, improving blood flow to the genitalia.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Pigeon pose or Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

This yoga pose opens up the tight hips which usually make it extremely difficult for sexual activities.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Boat pose or Paripurna Navasana

Recommended for beginners, this yoga pose has a major effect on the pelvic region and improves blood flow for better sex life.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Supine twists or Supta Matsyendrasana

This yoga pose opens up the outer hips and strengthens the low back, improving mobility for a healthy sex life.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Low lunge pose or Anjaneyasana

This yoga pose opens the front of the hips, the quadriceps and the abdominal wall, aiding flexibility and better sexual performance.

Image credits: Pexels
