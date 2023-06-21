Lifestyle

Love Korean cuisine? Here are 6 tasty noodles you must try

Jap Chae uses glass noodles, veggies, soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil. Here are 6 spicy and delectable Korean noodles you should try.

Jajangmyeon

Korean noodles with black bean sauce (Jajangmyeon) are the most popular noodle dishes in Korea. It is delicious and satisfying to stomach.

Korean cold noodles

Korean cold noodles are made of thin, slightly chewy buckwheat noodles topped with egg, meat, vegetables, and a savoury, vinegary ice-cold broth.

Korean spicy beef soup

Yukgaejang (Korean spicy beef soup) is spicy and will warm you up. This soup uses glass noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, gochugaru, gochujang, seasonings and spices.

Korean spicy noodle soup

This recipe uses tofu shirataki noodles for a low-carb diet and is another noodle recipe you must try.

Korean gochujang noodles

Popular Korean noodles dish, Noodles get covered with a sticky, thick, and pungent-smelling Gochujang sauce (Korean chilli pepper paste sauce).

