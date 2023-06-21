Love Korean cuisine? Here are 6 tasty noodles you must try

Lifestyle
Jap Chae uses glass noodles, veggies, soy sauce, garlic, and sesame oil. Here are 6 spicy and delectable Korean noodles you should try.
Korean noodles with black bean sauce (Jajangmyeon) are the most popular noodle dishes in Korea. It is delicious and satisfying to stomach.
Korean cold noodles are made of thin, slightly chewy buckwheat noodles topped with egg, meat, vegetables, and a savoury, vinegary ice-cold broth.
Yukgaejang (Korean spicy beef soup) is spicy and will warm you up. This soup uses glass noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, gochugaru, gochujang, seasonings and spices.
This recipe uses tofu shirataki noodles for a low-carb diet and is another noodle recipe you must try.
Popular Korean noodles dish, Noodles get covered with a sticky, thick, and pungent-smelling Gochujang sauce (Korean chilli pepper paste sauce).