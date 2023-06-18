Lifestyle

Green tea to Banana-7 Breakfast ideas for weight loss

Choosing nutrient-rich breakfast items, such as eggs and smoothies, might help you lose weight by keeping you satiated for longer.
 

Yoghurt

For breakfast, try several flavours of plain Greek yoghurt, but remember that it should be fat- and sugar-free.

Cereals

Not all cereals, but whole-grain cereals like barley and oats are wonderful choices for your diet. Also, add skimmed milk to your cereal bowl

Bananas

Bananas are sweet, high in fibre, and packed with nutrients, making them an excellent substitute for artificially sweetened cereals. 

Green Tea

It has become a staple for those looking to reduce weight rapidly. With a faster metabolic rate, your body must burn down fat reserves to create energy, resulting in weight loss. 

Veggie Omelette

Eggs, particularly egg whites, are high in nutrients and low in calories. To taste, add some vegetables such as tomato, mushroom, and some cheese. 

Soy Milk with Muesli

Muesli is a popular diet dish all around the world. Muesli is a complete grain with fewer calories and carbs than other grains. 
 

Smoothie

Combine a cup of fresh or frozen fruit in a blender, a scoop of low-fat Greek yoghurt, and enough skimmed milk to cover the fruit. The concoction is now ready to serve.

