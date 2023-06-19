Lifestyle

Manali to Nainital-7 must visit hill stations in India

When the Sun gets uncomfortable, visiting India's quiet mountain places is the best choice. Check out the list of must-see hill stations in India.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali is the most popular mountain getaway, located among the majestic Himalayas. Manali provides pleasant weather, snow-capped peaks, and lush green valleys.

Image credits: Pixabay

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is a scenic hill station in West Bengal noted for its tea plantations and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, the state capital, is a traditional mountain retreat. It is a famous tourist destination due to its colonial-era buildings, beautiful forests, and warm weather. 
 

Image credits: Pixabay

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

You will see a lovely fusion of Tibetan and British traditions here. The nightlife is also worth checking out.

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a picturesque hill resort in Kerala's Western Ghats known for its sprawling tea plantations, misty slopes, and cascading waterfalls. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital is a popular hill station in Uttarakhand around a beautiful lake. Lush green hills surround this stunning location, providing boating opportunities and panoramic views.

Image credits: Pixabay

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, also known as Paradise on Earth, Venice of the East, and the City of Lakes, is, without a doubt, India's most picturesque hill station.

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One