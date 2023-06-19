Manali to Nainital-7 must visit hill stations in India

Lifestyle
When the Sun gets uncomfortable, visiting India's quiet mountain places is the best choice. Check out the list of must-see hill stations in India.
Manali is the most popular mountain getaway, located among the majestic Himalayas. Manali provides pleasant weather, snow-capped peaks, and lush green valleys.
Darjeeling is a scenic hill station in West Bengal noted for its tea plantations and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Shimla, the state capital, is a traditional mountain retreat. It is a famous tourist destination due to its colonial-era buildings, beautiful forests, and warm weather.
You will see a lovely fusion of Tibetan and British traditions here. The nightlife is also worth checking out.
Munnar is a picturesque hill resort in Kerala's Western Ghats known for its sprawling tea plantations, misty slopes, and cascading waterfalls.
Nainital is a popular hill station in Uttarakhand around a beautiful lake. Lush green hills surround this stunning location, providing boating opportunities and panoramic views.
Srinagar, also known as Paradise on Earth, Venice of the East, and the City of Lakes, is, without a doubt, India's most picturesque hill station.