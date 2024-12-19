Lifestyle

Yellow Blooms! 5 stunning flowers you may grow THIS winter

Brighten up your winter garden with vibrant yellow blooms! These winter-hardy flowers add warmth and cheer to chilly months

Image credits: Pixabay

Winter Jasmine

Known for its vibrant yellow blooms, Winter Jasmine is hardy and can tolerate frost. This climber thrives in full sun to partial shade and adds a cheerful glow to winter gardens

Image credits: Pixabay

Marigolds

Although typically associated with summer, some varieties of marigolds, like Calendula, bloom well in winter. Their golden-yellow petals are both beautiful and pest-repellent

Image credits: Pixabay

Pansies

Pansies are winter-friendly flowers that bloom in various colors, including bright yellow. These hardy flowers thrive in cool temperatures and are perfect for flower beds and pots

Image credits: Pixabay

Chrysanthemums

Certain chrysanthemum varieties bloom in late fall, early winter. The golden-yellow blooms are long-lasting and provide a radiant contrast to the season’s dullness

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Alyssum

Golden Alyssum is a low-growing plant with clusters of yellow flowers. It flourishes in cool weather and spreads a golden carpet over garden edges

Image credits: Pixabay

