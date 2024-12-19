7 things you shouldn't say during an argument with your wife

Lifestyle
Don't compare your wife with others on any matter. Avoid saying things like 'someone else does this better.' This leads to arguments.
Do not mention negative aspects of your wife's beauty. Only mention positive aspects.
No matter how many fights you have, keep them private. Don't blame your wife in front of others. It hurts them.
Don't say things like 'it would have been better if I had married someone else.' Remember, these words hurt your wife a lot.
Do not insult your wife. Remember that this will distance you.
Don't blame your wife's family for every little thing. Wives don't like this. Keep your opinions to yourself.
Don't say 'you can't do anything right' in front of your wife. This lowers their self-confidence and distances your relationship.
