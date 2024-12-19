Lifestyle

7 things you shouldn't say during an argument with your wife

Image credits: pinterest

1. Comparison with others

Don't compare your wife with others on any matter. Avoid saying things like 'someone else does this better.' This leads to arguments.

Image credits: Freepik

2. About beauty

Do not mention negative aspects of your wife's beauty. Only mention positive aspects.

Image credits: freepik

3. In front of others

No matter how many fights you have, keep them private. Don't blame your wife in front of others. It hurts them.

Image credits: freepik

4. Would be better without you

Don't say things like 'it would have been better if I had married someone else.' Remember, these words hurt your wife a lot.

Image credits: freepik

5. No insults

Do not insult your wife. Remember that this will distance you.

Image credits: freepik

6. Blaming in-laws

Don't blame your wife's family for every little thing. Wives don't like this. Keep your opinions to yourself.

Image credits: Pexels

7. You can't do anything right

Don't say 'you can't do anything right' in front of your wife. This lowers their self-confidence and distances your relationship.

Image credits: Getty

