7 tips to ferment Idli, Dosa batter in Winter; Check for fluffy batter

Use Fenugreek Seeds

Add a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds while soaking rice and lentils. Grind them together. This speeds up fermentation and enhances the flavor

Use Warm Water for Grinding

Use lukewarm water while grinding rice and lentils for idli dosa. This helps kickstart the fermentation process

Whisk the Batter by Hand

Mix the batter thoroughly with clean hands after grinding. The natural warmth of hands promotes bacteria and fermentation

Keep Batter in a Warm Place

Preheat your oven for 10 minutes, turn it off, and place the batter bowl inside for quicker fermentation

Use a Thermal or Hot Bag

Wrap the batter bowl in a thick warm towel or thermal bag to speed up fermentation in winter. You can also use an insulated casserole

Add a Pinch of Sugar

Adding a pinch of sugar to the batter accelerates fermentation, making it ready in 8-10 hours

Add a Piece of Onion

Add a peeled onion to the batter for fermentation. This speeds up the process. Remove the onion later

