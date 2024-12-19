Lifestyle
Add a teaspoon of fenugreek seeds while soaking rice and lentils. Grind them together. This speeds up fermentation and enhances the flavor
Use lukewarm water while grinding rice and lentils for idli dosa. This helps kickstart the fermentation process
Mix the batter thoroughly with clean hands after grinding. The natural warmth of hands promotes bacteria and fermentation
Preheat your oven for 10 minutes, turn it off, and place the batter bowl inside for quicker fermentation
Wrap the batter bowl in a thick warm towel or thermal bag to speed up fermentation in winter. You can also use an insulated casserole
Adding a pinch of sugar to the batter accelerates fermentation, making it ready in 8-10 hours
Add a peeled onion to the batter for fermentation. This speeds up the process. Remove the onion later
