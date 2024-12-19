Elephanta Caves: Know history, architecture of THIS UNESCO heritage

Lifestyle
Elephanta Island, with its remarkable Hindu deity sculptures, is a historical heritage site of Mumbai
Mumbai's 2200-year-old Elephanta Caves are a small island rich in ancient archaeological remains
Famous for its magnificent cave temples and Hindu deities, it's a world heritage site
Located 9 nautical miles from the Gateway of India, it was named by the Portuguese
Ruled by Chalukyas and Gujarat Sultanate, the caves are masterpieces of ancient Indian rock-cut architecture
The caves showcase stone carvings of Shiva-Parvati, Ravana, and other deities
Dating back to the 5th-6th centuries, the caves feature Hindu sculptures and Buddhist paintings
Historians believe the caves were built during the Chalukya and Rashtrakuta empires
A major tourist spot, the island hosts the Elephanta Festival promoting Indian classical dance and music
Located in the Arabian Sea, the island's area varies with the tides
