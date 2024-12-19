Lifestyle

Elephanta Caves: Know history, architecture of THIS UNESCO heritage

Elephanta Island in Mumbai

Elephanta Island, with its remarkable Hindu deity sculptures, is a historical heritage site of Mumbai

2200-Year-Old Elephanta Caves

Mumbai's 2200-year-old Elephanta Caves are a small island rich in ancient archaeological remains

A Declared World Heritage Site

Famous for its magnificent cave temples and Hindu deities, it's a world heritage site

Origin of the Name 'Elephanta'

Located 9 nautical miles from the Gateway of India, it was named by the Portuguese

Marvelous Cave Architecture

Ruled by Chalukyas and Gujarat Sultanate, the caves are masterpieces of ancient Indian rock-cut architecture

Sculptures of Deities in the Caves

The caves showcase stone carvings of Shiva-Parvati, Ravana, and other deities

Unique Blend of Buddhist Paintings

Dating back to the 5th-6th centuries, the caves feature Hindu sculptures and Buddhist paintings

Who Built Elephanta Caves?

Historians believe the caves were built during the Chalukya and Rashtrakuta empires

The Special Elephanta Festival

A major tourist spot, the island hosts the Elephanta Festival promoting Indian classical dance and music

Area of the Island

Located in the Arabian Sea, the island's area varies with the tides

