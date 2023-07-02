World UFO Day: 7 most popular UFO sightings

Lifestyle
UFO sightings have always caused havoc among local people, made theorists spin conspiracies, and attracted researchers in the hope of finding extra-terrestrial life.
The infamous Roswell incident in 1947 involved the crash of a purported UFO near Roswell Army Air Field, generating speculation and conspiracy theories.
In December 1980, multiple military personnel stationed at RAF Bentwaters reported encountering a series of UFO sightings and strange lights in Rendlesham Forest.
The Phoenix Lights incident in 1997 witnessed a massive V-shaped formation of lights moving silently across the city, captivating thousands of witnesses.
From 1987 to 1988, residents of Gulf Breeze reported numerous sightings of saucer-shaped objects, resulting in one of the most well-known UFO flaps in American history.
The Hessdalen lights phenomenon has intrigued researchers for decades, as numerous reports document unexplained lights appearing in the skies over this remote valley.
In 1967, witnesses observed a UFO crashing into the waters of Shag Harbour, leading to an official investigation and earning the incident the nickname Canada's Roswell.
Known as the ‘UFO Capital of Australia’, this place has a long history of UFO sightings, attracting enthusiasts and researchers to catch a glimpse of extraterrestrial activity.