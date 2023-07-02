Lifestyle

World UFO Day: 7 most popular UFO sightings

UFO sightings have always caused havoc among local people, made theorists spin conspiracies, and attracted researchers in the hope of finding extra-terrestrial life. 

Image credits: Instagram, Pinterest

Roswell, New Mexico (USA)

The infamous Roswell incident in 1947 involved the crash of a purported UFO near Roswell Army Air Field, generating speculation and conspiracy theories.

Image credits: Instagram

Rendlesham Forest (England)

In December 1980, multiple military personnel stationed at RAF Bentwaters reported encountering a series of UFO sightings and strange lights in Rendlesham Forest.

Image credits: Pexel

Phoenix, Arizona (USA)

The Phoenix Lights incident in 1997 witnessed a massive V-shaped formation of lights moving silently across the city, captivating thousands of witnesses.

Image credits: Pinterest

Gulf Breeze, Florida (USA)

From 1987 to 1988, residents of Gulf Breeze reported numerous sightings of saucer-shaped objects, resulting in one of the most well-known UFO flaps in American history.

Image credits: Pinterest

Hessdalen Valley (Norway)

The Hessdalen lights phenomenon has intrigued researchers for decades, as numerous reports document unexplained lights appearing in the skies over this remote valley.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Shag Harbour (Canada)

In 1967, witnesses observed a UFO crashing into the waters of Shag Harbour, leading to an official investigation and earning the incident the nickname Canada's Roswell.

Image credits: Pinterest

Wycliffe Well (Australia)

Known as the ‘UFO Capital of Australia’, this place has a long history of UFO sightings, attracting enthusiasts and researchers to catch a glimpse of extraterrestrial activity.

Image credits: Pinterest
Find Next One