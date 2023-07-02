7 effective home remedies to control hair loss

Lifestyle
Coconut oil is a versatile remedy for hair loss. It nourishes the hair follicles, strengthens the hair shafts, and promotes scalp health.
Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties that can help reduce hair loss. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and apply it directly to your scalp
Onion juice is rich in sulfur, which aids in hair growth by increasing collagen production. It also improves blood circulation to the hair follicles, reducing hair fall
Apply it to your scalp and hair, leave it on for an hour, and rinse with cold water. Green tea not only stimulates hair follicles but also strengthens and conditions the hair
Eggs are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the hair and promote growth. Beat an egg and apply it to your scalp and hair, leaving it on for 30 minutes
Fenugreek seeds are a traditional remedy for hair loss. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind them into a paste, and apply it to your scalp
Indian gooseberry, or amla, is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and nutrients that promote hair growth. Amla can help control hair loss and strengthen the hair