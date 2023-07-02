Golden Retriever to Boxer-7 best dog breeds for kids

Lifestyle
When considering dog breeds for kids, it's important to look for breeds known for their friendly, patient, and gentle nature. Here are 7 dog breeds that are good with children:
Boxers are energetic, fun-loving dogs. They have a great temperament and are known for their patience and protective nature towards children.
Golden Retrievers are friendly, intelligent, and loyal. They are known for their gentle temperament and love being around children.
Beagles are friendly and energetic dogs. They have a playful nature and can be great companions for kids who enjoy outdoor activities.
Cavaliers are known for their affectionate and gentle disposition. They are good with children and enjoy being part of the family.
Labradors are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities. They are great with kids and have a patient and gentle nature.
Bulldogs have a calm and patient nature, making them good companions for children. They are known for their affectionate and protective behavior towards their families.
Poodles are intelligent and often have a friendly temperament. They come in different sizes to suit various living situations and are an excellent fit for families with kids.