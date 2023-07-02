Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to Boxer-7 best dog breeds for kids

When considering dog breeds for kids, it's important to look for breeds known for their friendly, patient, and gentle nature. Here are 7 dog breeds that are good with children:
 

Image credits: Freepik

Boxer

Boxers are energetic, fun-loving dogs. They have a great temperament and are known for their patience and protective nature towards children.

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are friendly, intelligent, and loyal. They are known for their gentle temperament and love being around children.

Image credits: Getty

Beagle

Beagles are friendly and energetic dogs. They have a playful nature and can be great companions for kids who enjoy outdoor activities.

Image credits: Getty

Cavalier King

Cavaliers are known for their affectionate and gentle disposition. They are good with children and enjoy being part of the family.

Image credits: Getty

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities. They are great with kids and have a patient and gentle nature.

Image credits: Pixabay

Bulldog

Bulldogs have a calm and patient nature, making them good companions for children. They are known for their affectionate and protective behavior towards their families.

Image credits: Pixabay

Poodle

Poodles are intelligent and often have a friendly temperament. They come in different sizes to suit various living situations and are an excellent fit for families with kids.
 

Image credits: Freepik
