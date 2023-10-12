Lifestyle

World Sight Day: 7 ways to keep your eyes healthy

Maintaining healthy eyes is essential for overall well-being. Here are 7 ways to keep your eyes healthy.

Regular Eye Exams

Eye exams can detect issues like glaucoma, cataracts, and retinal problems early when they are most treatable. Adults should have an eye exam every 2 years.

Quit Smoking

Smoking is linked to an increased risk of several eye conditions, including cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Quitting smoking can help reduce these risks.

Manage Chronic Conditions

Conditions like diabetes and hypertension can lead to eye problems. Keeping these conditions under control can help preserve your eye health.

Protect Your Eyes from UV Rays

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays can increase the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration. Always wear sunglasses that block both UV rays when you're outdoors.

Practice Good Hygiene

To prevent eye infections, always wash your hands before touching your eyes or inserting/removing contact lenses. Replace contact lenses as directed by your eye care professional.

Take Breaks from Screens

Eat a Balanced Diet

A diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, zinc as well as omega 3 fatty acid can help protect your eyes from conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts.

