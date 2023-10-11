Lifestyle

7 ways to get rid of morning headaches

Experiencing a morning headache can lead to feelings of irritability and a general sense of lethargy throughout the day. Here are 7 ways to get rid of morning headaches.

Hydrate

Dehydration can cause serious headaches. So start your day by drinking one or two glass of water. 

Sleep Environment

Sleep in quiet and dark environment. Use comfortable mattresses and pillows to improve sleep quality reducing the likelihood of morning headaches.

Wake Up Slowly

Avoid jumping off the bed quickly. Get up slowly and gently from the bed, which ensures that your system doesn't recieve shock from sudden awakening.

Caffeine

Caffeine from tea and coffee can help cure morning headaches. But don't overdo it, as excessive caffeine can cause anxiety.

Stretching

Light stretching exercises of shoulder and neck can also help reduce tension in muscles which maybe the cause of morning headaches.

Alcohol and Smoking

Avoid excessive alcohol or smoking, as these things can be a cause of morning headaches.

Aromatherapy

Consider using essential oils which can help alleviate headaches. Aroma from oils like lavender or peppermint can provide a soothing effect when applied on the head.

