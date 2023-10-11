Lifestyle

Diggin to Bukhara: 5 Delhi NCR cafes to explore

Image credits: Getty

The Hawking St

Noida's The Hawking St. is India's modern yet desi, regional yet exquisite restaurant, with a menu that features dishes with the melody of food found on Indian streets.

Image credits: Instagram

Barista Diner

Nestled in the heart of the city - Gurugram and Noida this enchanting cafe exudes an inviting charm that lures both coffee enthusiasts and food connoisseurs alike. 

Image credits: Instagram

Bukhara

Bukhara is located in Delhi's ITC Maurya Hotel and is famous for its kebabs, Dal Bukhara, and other Mughlai specialties. 

Image credits: Instagram

Diggin

Diggin Cafe is tucked away in the thick greenery of Santushti Shopping Complex and is a hidden gem that feels like a fantasy setting.

Image credits: Instagram

Radisson Blu

Radisson has a trademark restaurant called Sultan, which serves food all day long and features a variety of global flavors and healthy global cuisine.

Image credits: Instagram
