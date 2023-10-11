Lifestyle

Fish to Carrot: 7 foods for great eyesight

Maintaining good eyesight necessitates having proper nutrition as well as eye healthy habits. Here are 7 foods that contribute to great eyesight.

Fish

Fish is rich in omega 3 fatty acid, which helps protect retina - the light sensitive layer at the back of your eye.

Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of zinc, essential for maintaining overall eye health.They also contain antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin, which help protect your eyes from harmful light.

Leafy Vegetables

Like eggs, leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale etc. are good source of antioxidants, which reduce the risk of conditions like cataracts and macular degenaration.

Citrusy Fruits

Fruits like oranges, grapes etc are rich in Vitamin C which helps maintain health of blood vessels in they eye.

Sweet Potato

Like carrots sweet potatoes are also good source of vitamin A, necessary for light adjustment and preventing night blindness.

Nuts

Almonds and walnuts are good source of vitamin E, which protect your eyes from age related damage.

Carrots

Carrots are a good source of Vitamin A, which helps your eyes to adjust to light changes as well as protect you from night blindness.

