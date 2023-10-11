Lifestyle

Dubai to Jerusalem-7 places to visit in middle-east

The Middle East is a region rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. Here are seven places to consider visiting:

Image credits: Getty

Cappadocia, Turkey

Known for its unique landscape of cone-shaped rock formations, ancient cave dwellings, and hot air balloon rides over the stunning valleys. It's a surreal and magical destination.

Image credits: Getty

Jerusalem, Israel

One of the world's oldest cities, Jerusalem is of immense religious and historical significance to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Image credits: Getty

Dead Sea, Jordan/Israel

This hypersaline lake is the lowest point on Earth and provides a unique floating experience due to its high salt concentration.

Image credits: Getty

Dubai, UAE

A modern and luxurious city known for its futuristic architecture, high-end shopping malls, and entertainment attractions like the Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah.

Image credits: Getty

Petra, Jordan

This ancient city, known as the Rose City due to the colour of the stone from which it is carved, is famous for its intricate rock-cut architecture and archaeological significance.

Image credits: Getty

Shiraz, Iran

Known as the city of poets sand literature, Shiraz is steeped in Persian history and culture. Visit the Pink Mosque, Persepolis, and indulge in the city's rich culinary heritage.

Image credits: Getty

Muscat, Oman

The capital city of Oman is known for its striking blend of modernity and tradition. Visit the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, explore the Mutrah Souq, and enjoy the coastline.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One