World Sight Day 2023: 7 common eye conditions found in children

Amblyopia occurs when one eye has significantly reduced vision, often due to misalignment (strabismus) or a significant refractive error in one eye.
Strabismus is a condition where the eyes do not align in the same direction. It can lead to vision problems and can be treated with eye exercises or in some cases, surgery.
Myopia is the inability to see distant objects clearly. It is becoming more common in children due to increased screen time. Corrective lenses can help manage myopia.
Hyperopia makes it challenging to see objects up close. While many children are born with hyperopia, it can improve as they grow. Eyeglasses may be prescribed if necessary.
Astigmatism causes blurred or distorted vision due to an irregularly shaped cornea or lens. Corrective lenses can provide clear vision for children with astigmatism.
Pink eye is an eye infection that leads to redness, itching, and discharge. It can be highly contagious and is typically treated with antibiotics.
Allergies can trigger eye irritation, redness, and itching. Identifying and managing allergens can help alleviate symptoms.