Kolkata to Delhi: 7 places to enjoy Durga Puja in India

Lifestyle
Kolkata is the epicenter of Durga Puja celebrations, with beautifully decorated pandals, grand processions, and cultural programs. The city comes alive with art, music etc
Delhi hosts numerous Durga Puja pandals, especially in areas like CR Park, Kashmere Gate, and Mayur Vihar. The city's diverse culture ensures a rich and colorful celebration
Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai are known for their grandeur, the immersion of idols in the Arabian Sea. The Powai Bengali Welfare Association's Durga Puja is particularly famous
The Bengali community in Bangalore celebrates Durga Puja with great fervor. Notable places to visit include the Bengalee Association, Ulsoor and Indiranagar
Pune also hosts vibrant Durga Puja celebrations. The Maharashtra Cultural Association, Pune Bengali Cultural Association, and other local organizations organize pandals
Durga Puja celebrations in Chennai are organized by the Bengali Association, and it's an opportunity to experience the festival's cultural richness in a southern city
Assam's cultural diversity is on display during Durga Puja. The city of Guwahati hosts numerous pandals and cultural events