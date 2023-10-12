Lifestyle

Kolkata to Delhi: 7 places to enjoy Durga Puja in India

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata is the epicenter of Durga Puja celebrations, with beautifully decorated pandals, grand processions, and cultural programs. The city comes alive with art, music etc

Delhi

Delhi hosts numerous Durga Puja pandals, especially in areas like CR Park, Kashmere Gate, and Mayur Vihar. The city's diverse culture ensures a rich and colorful celebration

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai are known for their grandeur, the immersion of idols in the Arabian Sea. The Powai Bengali Welfare Association's Durga Puja is particularly famous

Bangalore, Karnataka

The Bengali community in Bangalore celebrates Durga Puja with great fervor. Notable places to visit include the Bengalee Association, Ulsoor and Indiranagar

Pune, Maharashtra

Pune also hosts vibrant Durga Puja celebrations. The Maharashtra Cultural Association, Pune Bengali Cultural Association, and other local organizations organize pandals

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Durga Puja celebrations in Chennai are organized by the Bengali Association, and it's an opportunity to experience the festival's cultural richness in a southern city

Guwahati, Assam

Assam's cultural diversity is on display during Durga Puja. The city of Guwahati hosts numerous pandals and cultural events

