Earth to Mars: 8 planets, length of Day in each counted in hours

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, and the length of Day in each counted in hours varies widely, from just 1,408 hours on Mercury to 24 hours on Earth

Image credits: Getty

Mercury

Mercury is the closest planet to the Sun and has a very long day, lasting approximately 1,408 hours. It's a rocky, airless world with extreme temperature variations

Image credits: Getty

Venus

Venus has a day that's longer than its year, lasting approximately 5,832 hours. It's known for its thick, toxic atmosphere and intense greenhouse effect

Image credits: Getty

Earth

Earth, our home planet, has a 24-hour day, which is why we have a day and night cycle. It's the only planet known to support life and has a diverse range of ecosystems

Image credits: Getty

Mars

Mars has a day that's very close to Earth's, lasting approximately 24.6 hours. It's often referred to as the "Red Planet" due to its reddish appearance

Image credits: Getty

Jupiter

Jupiter is a gas giant with a very rapid day, lasting approximately 9.9 hours. It's the largest planet in our solar system, has a dynamic atmosphere with the Great Red Spot

Image credits: Getty

Saturn

Saturn, another gas giant, has a day lasting approximately 10.7 hours. It's famous for its stunning ring system, which consists of numerous icy particles

Image credits: Getty

Uranus

Uranus has a day lasting approximately 17.2 hours and rotates on its side, making it unique among the planets. It's an ice giant with a bluish appearance

Image credits: Getty

Neptune

Neptune, the outermost major planet, has a day lasting approximately 16.1 hours. It's also an ice giant and is known for its deep blue color and dynamic weather patterns

Image credits: Getty

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Pluto has a much longer day, lasting approximately 153.3 hours (about 6.4 Earth days)

Image credits: Getty
