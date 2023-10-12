Lifestyle

Israel-Palestine War: 7 Jew characters in popular literature

Shylock in Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare

Shylock is the vindictive moneylender whose hatred for Antonio makes him put a pound of the latter's flesh as colateral in a loan

Barabas in 'Jew of Malta' by Christopher Marlowe

Barabas is the quintessential Machiavellian villain known for his scheming ambition and having infinite riches in a little room

Daniel Deronda of 'Daniel Deronda' by George Elliot

The titular character in George Eliot's novel is a young man who discovers his Jewish heritage and becomes involved in the Zionist movement

Uriah Heep in David Copperfield by 'Charles Dickens'

Uriah Heep is a slimy and deceitful character who is sometimes seen as embodying negative traits associated with Jews

Isaac of York of 'Ivanhoe' by Sir Walter Scott

Isaac of York is depicted as a moneylender but is also a kind-hearted and sympathetic figure

Fagin in Charles Dickens Oliver Twist

 Is a complex character and a fence who leads a gang of child thieves. He is often seen as an embodiment of anti-Semitic stereotypes of the time

