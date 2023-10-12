Lifestyle
Bali's lush landscapes, pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and luxurious resorts make it a popular choice for Indian honeymooners.
The Maldives offers private overwater bungalows, coral reefs, and clear waters, creating an idyllic setting for a romantic escape.
With its iconic blue-domed churches, stunning sunsets, and charming villages, Santorini provides a picture-perfect backdrop for romance.
For a classic European escape, Paris offers world-famous landmarks, art, and fine dining, all in a city known for romance.
Venice's winding canals, historic architecture, and intimate atmosphere make it a timeless destination for couples.
Switzerland's stunning alpine landscapes, picturesque cities, and adventure activities provide a fairytale-like experience.
Kyoto's beautiful temples, traditional tea houses, and serene gardens offer a cultural and tranquil escape.