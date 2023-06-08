Lifestyle

Alibaug

When talking about pristine waters and beaches, Goa is an all-time favourite. Here's a list of 7 Indian beaches with azure waters.

Kovalam

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the finest beach destination. Pristine blue waters, silky sands and lush green make this beach lovely.

Kochi

Sandy beaches, beautiful lagoons, and plenty of flora and fauna are what actually make Lakshadweep a must-visit.

Gokarna

Gokarna is perfect for those looking for something offbeat. The beaches and waters here are beautiful, azure, calm as well as affordable.

World Ocean Day 2023: 7 beaches with pure waters

Kochi or Cochin is the best beach destination in India. This small coastal city with picturesque beaches is a perfect retreat.

Lakshadweep island

Kovalam is most famous for its three pristine beaches with shallow and clear white beach waters and low tidal waves.

Andaman and Nicobar island

Alibaug is a popular weekend getaway holiday destination and has earned itself the name of 'mini-Goa'.

