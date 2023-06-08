World Ocean Day 2023: 7 beaches with pure waters

Lifestyle
When talking about pristine waters and beaches, Goa is an all-time favourite. Here's a list of 7 Indian beaches with azure waters.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands is the finest beach destination. Pristine blue waters, silky sands and lush green make this beach lovely.
Sandy beaches, beautiful lagoons, and plenty of flora and fauna are what actually make Lakshadweep a must-visit.
Gokarna is perfect for those looking for something offbeat. The beaches and waters here are beautiful, azure, calm as well as affordable.
Kochi or Cochin is the best beach destination in India. This small coastal city with picturesque beaches is a perfect retreat.
Kovalam is most famous for its three pristine beaches with shallow and clear white beach waters and low tidal waves.
Alibaug is a popular weekend getaway holiday destination and has earned itself the name of 'mini-Goa'.