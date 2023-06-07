7 delectable guava fruit recipes

Lifestyle
Pineapple guava bread with banana, guava and pineapple makes it a delicious recipe. Here are 7 tasty guava fruit recipes.
The best homemade BBQ sauce is the must-have recipe. Tangy, smoky, sweet guava bbq sauce is made with simple ingredients.
This gorgeous Hawaiian juice got its name from passion fruit, orange, and guava and is a tangy summer cooling drink to be enjoyed in summer.
Delicious guava bread pudding garnished with a dark rum caramel sauce is another yummy guava fruit dessert which is also made from this under-rated fruit.
The guava enhances the strawberry flavour and adds gorgeous hints of pear underneath to make it something special. This refreshing juice is a must-have recipe.
By balancing sweetness of guava with garlic and coriander, this tasty guava chutney is a summer staple which is enjoyed with roti and rice as well.
Cuban pastries made with puff pastry and filled to the brim with guava paste and cream cheese are another savoury guava dessert.