Experts are of the opinion that simply intaking multivitamins will not suffice if your diet is wrong. Here are a few points to remember.
Multivitamins are dietary supplements that include a variety of vitamins and minerals, sometimes in addition to additional components.
Experts opine that multivitamins and micronutrients are needed for maintaining health and preventing disease.
Vitamin B-complex is a source of energy and neuron regeneration, Vitamin A aids in vision, and Vitamin C strengthens the immune system.
Doctors say excessive intake of these vitamins can be equally harmful to the body and nothing will work without a healthy balanced diet.
People may not need additional supplements if they get their recommended daily dose from natural sources.
Doctors' recommendations: Only supplement with multivitamins if dietary sources are insufficient and you will weak at times.
Content is king and so is healthy food. A balanced diet will provide you with all vital micronutrients and you must focus on that before intaking vitamins.