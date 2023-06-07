Lifestyle

Multivitamins: Are They Really Needed?

Experts are of the opinion that simply intaking multivitamins will not suffice if your diet is wrong. Here are a few points to remember.

What Are Multivitamins?

Multivitamins are dietary supplements that include a variety of vitamins and minerals, sometimes in addition to additional components. 

Worth Taking?

Experts opine that multivitamins and micronutrients are needed for maintaining health and preventing disease.

Examples of Multivitamins

Vitamin B-complex is a source of energy and neuron regeneration, Vitamin A aids in vision, and Vitamin C strengthens the immune system.

Balanced Diet Is Indispensable

Doctors say excessive intake of these vitamins can be equally harmful to the body and nothing will work without a healthy balanced diet.

Natural Sources Of Diet

People may not need additional supplements if they get their recommended daily dose from natural sources.

Use Multivitamins Wisely

Doctors' recommendations: Only supplement with multivitamins if dietary sources are insufficient and you will weak at times.

Check What You Eat

Content is king and so is healthy food. A balanced diet will provide you with all vital micronutrients and you must focus on that before intaking vitamins.

