Only for mango lovers: 7 most expensive mangoes

Known as the 'King of Fruits', mango is one of the world's juiciest and most delicious fruits. Here are 7 most expensive mangoes found in the world.

Miyazaki Mango

Originally cultivated in Miyazaki, Japan, this mango is regarded as one of the most expensive in the world. It costs roughly Rs 1500 per gram.

Hakugin No Taiyo

This mango variety literally means 'sun in the snow' and is priced at Rs19000 a piece. It is grown in a greenhouse with an outdoor temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

Sindhri Mango

It is mainly cultivated in Sindhri and other Sindh regions of Pakistan. They are highly delicious and can cost up to Rs 3000, depending on the quality and size.

Alphonso Mango

They are mostly cultivated in the Valsad and Navsari regions of south Gujarat. The price of Alphonso mangoes ranges from Rs 2200 to 5000 a dozen.
 

Manila Mango

They are often referred to as Carabao mango or Philippine mango. There are fourteen types of Manila mango and a single Manila mango may cost up to Rs 2000.

Kohitur Mango

Only found in Murshidabad, West Bengal, it is reportedly created in the 18th century during the reign of Nawab of Bengal Siraj-Ud-Daula. It costs about Rs 1500.

Nur Jahan Mango

This is a well-known Indian mango named after Mughal emperor Jehangir's wife Nur Jahan, and it costs between Rs 150 and Rs 200 a piece.
 

