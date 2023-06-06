Lifestyle

Here are 6 signs that your partner is cheating on you

While there is no clinical diagnosis that can tell if a partner is cheating, there are some signs of infidelity. Here are 6 known signs of cheating:  

Time of inaccessibility

Sometimes your partner suddenly disappears and you don't know where he is. This could mean that they are dating someone else.

Inconsistent description

Lying is a lot harder than most people realize, especially lying to a partner. Liars usually start giving inconsistent information when stressed.

Modified schedule

When working late suddenly becomes an everyday routine or if he frequents someone's house, he/she may not tell the truth about where he is.
 

Awkward friends

The friends of your cheating partner usually knows about it before you do. If their attitude towards you changes, it is because they know what's really going on.  

Electronics Protection

If your partner is overly alert or reluctant to spend time on electronic devices, it could mean they don't want you to know who they are talking to.

Unexpected expenses

Sudden changes in spending patterns can be a sign that something else may be going on with your partner. 

