Here are 6 signs that your partner is cheating on you

Lifestyle
While there is no clinical diagnosis that can tell if a partner is cheating, there are some signs of infidelity. Here are 6 known signs of cheating:
Sometimes your partner suddenly disappears and you don't know where he is. This could mean that they are dating someone else.
Lying is a lot harder than most people realize, especially lying to a partner. Liars usually start giving inconsistent information when stressed.
When working late suddenly becomes an everyday routine or if he frequents someone's house, he/she may not tell the truth about where he is.
The friends of your cheating partner usually knows about it before you do. If their attitude towards you changes, it is because they know what's really going on.
If your partner is overly alert or reluctant to spend time on electronic devices, it could mean they don't want you to know who they are talking to.
Sudden changes in spending patterns can be a sign that something else may be going on with your partner.