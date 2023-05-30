Lifestyle

7 Secrets of Happy Marriage

With increasing divorce rates, is it worth marrying? But marriage may be better than you think if you follow these tips.

Communication is key

Be honest and talk to each other. You can’t expect your partner to read your mind. Also, listen to what they have to say.
 

Share daily anecdotes

After coming back from work, share something that happened during the day. This may not be something big, but it will keep you looped into each other’s lives.
 

Maintain your individuality

The statement ‘you complete me’ should signify having a relationship where you complement each other and are not overly dependent on your partner.
 

Spend fun time together

Inject a new fun activity into your routine. It can be from going on a trek to joining cooking classes together.
 

Appreciate your partner

It is easy to take your partner for granted. Hence, it is important to remind yourself and them through small acts of appreciation.

Plan together

Building on the same future goals is essential to a successful marriage. Be it money, children or a career always include your partner in the planning process.
 

Expect change and accept it

No person remains the same throughout their life. Time and events change people. Try to accept those changes in your partner, and make yourself flexible.

