7 Secrets of Happy Marriage

Lifestyle
With increasing divorce rates, is it worth marrying? But marriage may be better than you think if you follow these tips.
Be honest and talk to each other. You can’t expect your partner to read your mind. Also, listen to what they have to say.
After coming back from work, share something that happened during the day. This may not be something big, but it will keep you looped into each other’s lives.
The statement ‘you complete me’ should signify having a relationship where you complement each other and are not overly dependent on your partner.
Inject a new fun activity into your routine. It can be from going on a trek to joining cooking classes together.
It is easy to take your partner for granted. Hence, it is important to remind yourself and them through small acts of appreciation.
Building on the same future goals is essential to a successful marriage. Be it money, children or a career always include your partner in the planning process.
No person remains the same throughout their life. Time and events change people. Try to accept those changes in your partner, and make yourself flexible.