Boxer to Pit Bull-7 dog breeds who farts a lot

It's one thing to hear your dog fart, but smelling it can be quite an experience! Dogs, like humans, can fart at any time of day, with or without making a sound.
Beagles are bright, kind, and family-friendly dogs—many web references referred to their terrible farts.
Another breed with a gassy reputation is Golden Retrievers. However, they aren’t just popular because of their farts. They are also famous for their loving and friendly nature.
Pugs are prone to various health issues, but only a handful are gastrointestinal.
Pit bulls have several advantages- they are sweet, cute, clever, loyal, and athletic. However, they have a reputation for creating a lot of gas.
English bulldogs have delicate digestivePugs systems. Another primary reason they probably fart so much is that they are a brachycephalic dog breed.
Boxers are infamous for being gassy. This is most likely due to boxers' vulnerability to stomach disorders.
Their farts, but not so much. Mastiff dogs' stinky, offensive-smelling farts may be due to their food and feeding habits.