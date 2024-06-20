 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

World Refugee Day 2024: Know Date, Theme, History, Significance

World Refugee Day 2024 on June 20 highlights refugees' resilience and rights. The theme 'Everyone is Welcome' promotes global unity and support for inclusive communities

Image credits: Freepik

Date and Theme

World Refugee Day 2024 will be observed on June 20, with the theme 'Everyone is Welcome,' emphasizing global unity in supporting and embracing refugees

Historical Origin

Initiated in South Africa and globally recognized by the UN in 2000, this day marks the worldwide effort to honor and support refugees

Purpose and Importance

This day reminds us of the millions displaced due to conflicts and natural disasters, highlighting their resilience and advocating for their rights

Raising Awareness

Through stories, events, and campaigns, World Refugee Day sheds light on the human impact of displacement and fosters empathy and understanding

Global Unity

The theme 'Everyone is Welcome' envisions a world where refugees are actively embraced, included, and assisted in rebuilding their lives

Rights and Advocacy

It champions the rights established in the 1951 Refugee Convention, ensuring refugees can seek asylum and rebuild their lives with dignity and security

Call to Action

World Refugee Day urges efforts toward lasting solutions for global conflicts and displacements, advocating for safe return or full integration of refugees

