World Refugee Day 2024: Know Date, Theme, History, Significance

Lifestyle
World Refugee Day 2024 on June 20 highlights refugees' resilience and rights. The theme 'Everyone is Welcome' promotes global unity and support for inclusive communities
World Refugee Day 2024 will be observed on June 20, with the theme 'Everyone is Welcome,' emphasizing global unity in supporting and embracing refugees
Initiated in South Africa and globally recognized by the UN in 2000, this day marks the worldwide effort to honor and support refugees
This day reminds us of the millions displaced due to conflicts and natural disasters, highlighting their resilience and advocating for their rights
Through stories, events, and campaigns, World Refugee Day sheds light on the human impact of displacement and fosters empathy and understanding
The theme 'Everyone is Welcome' envisions a world where refugees are actively embraced, included, and assisted in rebuilding their lives
It champions the rights established in the 1951 Refugee Convention, ensuring refugees can seek asylum and rebuild their lives with dignity and security
World Refugee Day urges efforts toward lasting solutions for global conflicts and displacements, advocating for safe return or full integration of refugees