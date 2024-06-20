Summer Solstice: 7 UNKNOWN things about longest day of the year

Lifestyle
The Summer Solstice, marking the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, blends ancient rituals with modern scientific curiosity about Earth's axial tilt and celestial phenomena
Many cultures celebrate it with rituals, festivals, and bonfires, honoring the sun's power
Scientists study the solstice to understand Earth's orbit and its impact on climate patterns
In some regions, it signals the start of summer, influencing agriculture and tourism
Near the poles, solstices create extremes of 24-hour daylight or darkness, highlighting Earth's axial tilt's dramatic effects
Stonehenge's solstice alignment remains a mystery, suggesting ancient knowledge of celestial movements and their cultural importance
Different latitudes experience unique solstice durations, shaping local traditions and lifestyles tied to daylight fluctuations