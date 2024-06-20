 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Summer Solstice: 7 UNKNOWN things about longest day of the year

The Summer Solstice, marking the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere, blends ancient rituals with modern scientific curiosity about Earth's axial tilt and celestial phenomena

Ancient Rituals

Many cultures celebrate it with rituals, festivals, and bonfires, honoring the sun's power

Scientific Significance

Scientists study the solstice to understand Earth's orbit and its impact on climate patterns

Modern Observance

In some regions, it signals the start of summer, influencing agriculture and tourism

Polar Day and Night

Near the poles, solstices create extremes of 24-hour daylight or darkness, highlighting Earth's axial tilt's dramatic effects

Stonehenge Mystery

Stonehenge's solstice alignment remains a mystery, suggesting ancient knowledge of celestial movements and their cultural importance

Global Variations

Different latitudes experience unique solstice durations, shaping local traditions and lifestyles tied to daylight fluctuations

