Lifestyle

What is Strawberry Moon? Know about STRANGE celestial event here

The Strawberry Moon, a June phenomenon named by Native American tribes, signals summer's onset and offers a captivating celestial sight

Image credits: Freepik

Meaning and Timing

The Strawberry Moon refers to the full moon occurring in June. It is named by Algonquin tribes, marking the time to gather ripening strawberries.

Image credits: Freepik/Pixabay

Astronomical Features

The Strawberry Moon is not unique in appearance but often looks larger and more golden, especially when seen low on the horizon

Image credits: Freepik

Seasonal Impact

This full moon coincides with the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, influencing agricultural activities and folklore

Image credits: Freepik

Viewing Tips

Best viewed after sunset, ideally from a location with a clear horizon. Binoculars or telescopes can enhance the viewing experience

Image credits: Freepik

Scientific Insights

Its larger appearance when near the horizon is due to the moon illusion, an optical illusion that makes the moon look larger than when it’s higher in the sky

Image credits: Freepik

Modern Celebrations

Today, many celebrate the Strawberry Moon with festivals and gatherings, blending ancient traditions with contemporary activities

Image credits: Freepik
