Lifestyle

World Lion Day 2023: 7 quotes celebrating majestic King of the Jungle

Image credits: Pexels

1. George B. Schaller

The lion is much more so than the most secretive of the large carnivores, the leopard. The reason for this is probably that lions rely on relatively small prey animals.

Image credits: Getty

Chuck Jones

A lion's work hours are only when he's hungry; once he's satisfied, the predator and prey live peacefully together.

Image credits: Getty

African Proverb

When the lion is chasing the antelope, he doesn't roar.

Image credits: Pexels

Turkish Proverb

A lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man.

Image credits: Pexels

Mahatma Gandhi

The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.

Image credits: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo

Lions are not afraid of challenges and neither am I.

Image credits: Getty

Munia Khan

Lions are neither predators nor killers. They just go for hunting like kings; because they are the kings!

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One