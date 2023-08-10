World Lion Day 2023: 7 quotes celebrating majestic King of the Jungle

Lifestyle
The lion is much more so than the most secretive of the large carnivores, the leopard. The reason for this is probably that lions rely on relatively small prey animals.
A lion's work hours are only when he's hungry; once he's satisfied, the predator and prey live peacefully together.
When the lion is chasing the antelope, he doesn't roar.
A lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man.
The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.
Lions are not afraid of challenges and neither am I.
Lions are neither predators nor killers. They just go for hunting like kings; because they are the kings!