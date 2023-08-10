7 Indian food items for strong and long hair

Lifestyle
Lentils are rich in protein, iron, zinc, and biotin, all of which contribute to healthy hair growth. Including lentils in your diet provides nutrients that support hair health.
Rich in iron, folate, and vitamins A and C, spinach is vital for maintaining scalp health and ensuring proper circulation to hair follicles.
Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and seeds like flaxseeds and chia seeds provide a mix of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, which support hair growth and shine.
Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids that nourish the scalp and hair follicles, while coconut water provides hydration and essential electrolytes for overall hair health.
Rich in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that help strengthen hair follicles and promote hair growth. They can be added to dishes or consumed as a herbal infusion.
Powerhouse of vitamin C, an antioxidant that helps combat free radicals and supports collagen production, crucial for maintaining hair strength and vitality
Rich in beta-carotene, sweet potatoes are converted into vitamin A in the body, promoting the production of sebum, an essential oil for a healthy scalp.