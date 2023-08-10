Lifestyle

Basil to sage: 7 must-have medicinal herbs in your garden

Fresh herbs, with medicinal properties, always at our disposal, enhance the taste of our dishes. These six essential herbs are a must-have for your garden.

Image credits: Pexels

Basil

Basil's delightful aroma and versatile nature make it an indispensable herb in any kitchen garden. From classic pesto to caprese salads, basil adds a burst of freshness to dishes. 

Image credits: Pexels

Rosemary

With its hearty flavour and needle-like leaves, rosemary is a staple in Mediterranean cuisine. Its resilience makes it perfect for both seasoned gardeners and beginners. 
 

Image credits: Pexels

Parsley

Parsley's vibrant green leaves bring a fresh and slightly peppery taste to dishes. Rich in vitamins and minerals, parsley is an excellent addition to your garden.

Image credits: Pexels

Thyme

Thyme's earthy, slightly minty taste enhances a variety of dishes, from roasted chicken to soups and stews. This herb is known for its low maintenance requirements.

Image credits: Pexels

Mint

Mint is a popular choice for both culinary and beverage applications. From mint-infused water to mojitos, this herb adds a burst of invigoration. 

Image credits: Pexels

Lavender

Lavender has a lovely floral scent and brings a unique flavour to both sweet and savoury dishes. Its soothing properties make it a great choice for herbal teas.

 

Image credits: Pexels

Sage

Sage is a versatile herb that adds a touch of sophistication to your cooking. Its velvety leaves are perfect for infusing into butter sauces, and roasted meats. 

Image credits: Pexels
