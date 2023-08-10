Lifestyle

Gir to Kuno: 5 national parks which are home to Lions in India

Gir to Kuno: Traversing 5 parks, a saga of Asiatic lion conservation unfolds; unity, translocation, habitat preservation—forging a future for an iconic species and its ecosystem

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Home to the majestic Asiatic lions, Gir National Park stands as a symbol of conservation success. Spanning 1,412 square kilometers in Gujarat, it shelters over 500 lions

Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan

Offers a unique habitat for the elusive Asiatic lion. Located in Rajasthan, this sanctuary's rugged terrain and dense vegetation provide a safe retreat for these big cats

Kuno Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh

Holds promise as an alternate home for the lion. This ambitious translocation project aims to establish a second population of lions, mitigating the risk of a single-point failure

Sita Mata Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajasthan

This diverse sanctuary showcases the region's biodiversity, with its rocky terrain, dense forests, and winding rivers provide sanctuary to the Asiatic lion

Chandraprabha Wild Life sanctuary

Exemplifies the effort to protect not just individual species but entire ecosystems, acknowledging that every element of nature is interconnected and vital

