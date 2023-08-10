Gir to Kuno: 5 national parks which are home to Lions in India

Lifestyle
Gir to Kuno: Traversing 5 parks, a saga of Asiatic lion conservation unfolds; unity, translocation, habitat preservation—forging a future for an iconic species and its ecosystem
Home to the majestic Asiatic lions, Gir National Park stands as a symbol of conservation success. Spanning 1,412 square kilometers in Gujarat, it shelters over 500 lions
Offers a unique habitat for the elusive Asiatic lion. Located in Rajasthan, this sanctuary's rugged terrain and dense vegetation provide a safe retreat for these big cats
Holds promise as an alternate home for the lion. This ambitious translocation project aims to establish a second population of lions, mitigating the risk of a single-point failure
This diverse sanctuary showcases the region's biodiversity, with its rocky terrain, dense forests, and winding rivers provide sanctuary to the Asiatic lion
Exemplifies the effort to protect not just individual species but entire ecosystems, acknowledging that every element of nature is interconnected and vital