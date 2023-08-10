Lifestyle

Want to achieve the perfect Eye Makeup? 7 steps to follow

From preparing your eyelids to curling lashes, here are seven easy steps to get that flawless eye make you want.

Image credits: Pexels

Prepare Your Eyelids

Apply an eyeshadow primer to create a smooth canvas and enhance color payoff.

Image credits: Pexels

Apply Base Shade

Sweep a neutral shade across your lids to create a base.

Image credits: Pexels

Add Depth with Crease Shade

Apply a slightly darker shade to your crease using back-and-forth motions.

Image credits: Pexels

Highlight Inner Corners

Use a light, shimmery shade to highlight the inner corners of your eyes for a brightening effect.

Image credits: Pexels

Define with Eyeliner

Apply eyeliner along your upper lash line for definition. You can opt for a subtle line or a dramatic wing.

Image credits: Pexels

Curl Lashes and Apply Mascara

Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler and apply mascara for volume and length.

Image credits: Pexels

Brow Focus

Groom your brows and fill them in if needed, framing your eye makeup beautifully.

Image credits: Pexels
