Want to achieve the perfect Eye Makeup? 7 steps to follow

Lifestyle
From preparing your eyelids to curling lashes, here are seven easy steps to get that flawless eye make you want.
Apply an eyeshadow primer to create a smooth canvas and enhance color payoff.
Sweep a neutral shade across your lids to create a base.
Apply a slightly darker shade to your crease using back-and-forth motions.
Use a light, shimmery shade to highlight the inner corners of your eyes for a brightening effect.
Apply eyeliner along your upper lash line for definition. You can opt for a subtle line or a dramatic wing.
Curl your lashes with an eyelash curler and apply mascara for volume and length.
Groom your brows and fill them in if needed, framing your eye makeup beautifully.