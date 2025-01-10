Lifestyle

World Hind Day 2025: Top 7 Countries where Hindi is widely spoken

Image credits: Freepik

World Hind Day is celebrated annually on Jan 10

Image credits: freepik

Nepal

Hindi is commonly understood, particularly in the Terai region, due to deep cultural and historical connections with India.

Image credits: Freepik

Mauritius

Hindi is spoken by the Indo-Mauritian population, especially in religious and cultural settings.

Image credits: Freepik

Fiji

Fiji Hindi is spoken by the Indo-Fijian community, descendants of Indian indentured laborers.

Image credits: Freepik

Guyana

Hindi is spoken within the Indo-Guyanese community, due to Indian indentured labor migration.

Image credits: freepik

Suriname

Hindi is used among the Indo-Surinamese community, descendants of Indian laborers.

Image credits: Freepik

South Africa

In South Africa, Hindi is spoken predominantly by the Indian community, especially in Durban.

Image credits: Freepik

Singapore

Hindi is spoken within the Indian community, though less common than Tamil.

Image credits: freepik

