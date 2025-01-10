World Hind Day 2025: Top 7 Countries where Hindi is widely spoken

Lifestyle
Hindi is commonly understood, particularly in the Terai region, due to deep cultural and historical connections with India.
Hindi is spoken by the Indo-Mauritian population, especially in religious and cultural settings.
Fiji Hindi is spoken by the Indo-Fijian community, descendants of Indian indentured laborers.
Hindi is spoken within the Indo-Guyanese community, due to Indian indentured labor migration.
Hindi is used among the Indo-Surinamese community, descendants of Indian laborers.
In South Africa, Hindi is spoken predominantly by the Indian community, especially in Durban.
Hindi is spoken within the Indian community, though less common than Tamil.
