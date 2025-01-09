Lifestyle

5 easy tips to keep your home warm, cozy in Winter

Fireplace

Fireplaces provide warmth during winter. A burning fire offers comfort in the cold

Carpet

Floors can get very cold in winter. Adding a carpet can give your home a royal look

Lighting

Lighting can enhance your home's beauty in winter, making it bright and appealing

Bedding

Use cozy bedding and pillows in winter for comfort and a beautiful look

Plants

Plants can beautify a home. Grow plants on your balcony or terrace in winter

Farhan Akhtar’s diet and workout routine REVEALED!

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Farah Khan inspired suit designs for women over 50: Elegant, stylish

Hrithik Roshan fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 50 revealed